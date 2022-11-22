Wales weather: Met Office warning for wind and rain issued
- Published
A weather warning for heavy rain and gusty winds has been issued for the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 03:00 GMT to 08:00 across parts of 14 counties in south Wales.
The forecaster said the conditions could cause spray and surface water on roads and may lead to travel disruption.
It added there may be some short-term losses of power, while journeys on public transport could take longer.
The counties affected are Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Newport, Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.