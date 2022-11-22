Gwent police officer says texts to women were supportive
A police officer accused of misconduct involving three women told a disciplinary hearing he saw "nothing wrong" in his behaviour towards them.
PC Robert Davies, 50, from Newport, denies allegations of gross misconduct.
Messages to the women, found on his Gwent Police issued phone, were suggestive and overly familiar, the hearing was previously told.
Mr Davies said he was being concerned and supportive.
The panel at the Old Gwent Police Headquarters, near Cwmbran, Torfaen, heard he came into contact with the women through his work between January and April 2020.
Two of them had reported crimes. The third was the sister of a woman who had reported a crime.
Some of the messages included references to "naughty dreams".
He messaged one of the women saying, "you are very important to me."
In another, he asked a woman "what time are you going to bed" while in a third said: "You are gorgeous in every way."
Did not feel 'inappropriate'
Mr Davies described the comments as being part of a light-hearted conversation, denying the messages had any sexual motive.
At the time of the alleged misconduct, the hearing was told, he was suffering from undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a number of distressing incidents during his 28 years on the Gwent force.
He has since been prescribed anti-depressants and given therapy.
"I didn't feel I was inappropriate at the time," he said. "I was not a well man because of the incidents I had attended. I was suffering from stress.
"On reflection I wish I had taken sick leave or asked for help."
He admitted he was "clumsy" in the way he wrote messages to the women.
The constable denied asking another woman, known as Ms C, to stay at his home in Newport.
She told the hearing she felt her contact with him had been "inappropriate" and "too invasive".
She said Mr Davies was "over friendly" and unprofessional, claiming he invited her to come to his home.
The panel heard the woman and the officer exchanged texts and phone calls covering a range of issues.
She said, "At the time I thought [the contact] was the general protocol. I thought the follow ups were just part of professional procedures."
Over time she said she changed her mind and became concerned about the contact.
Mr Davies told the hearing it would not have invited Ms C to his home because at the time the father of three was living with and caring for his elderly parents.
"It's not my house. I live with two elderly people. It would be difficult."
The hearing continues.