World Cup: Why do Wales football fans wear bucket hats?
The iconic red, yellow and green bucket hat has taken Welsh football crowds by storm in recent years.
But where did this trend come from and why has it become a symbol of Welsh football?
The hat was originally launched as unofficial Wales football merchandise in 2010.
Since then its popularity has grown, with giant installations of the headgear popping up in towns and cities across Wales in the lead up to this year's World Cup.
"Every nation has its identifier," said fan Megan Faringa, 26, from Cardiff.
"I think for Wales it's no longer the red dragon for football but the Welsh bucket hat.
"I come from the States originally and even my friends and family there identify Welsh football fans by their bucket hats," she said.
"I wear the bucket hat because you just can't really go to a Welsh football game without it."
Several Welsh gift shops said they have seen a dramatic increase in sales since Wales qualified for Qatar, and have sold out of one style completely.
The idea for these hats came from a Welsh football fan who loved the Manchester music scene in the 1980s and 90s.
Tim Williams launched the 'Spirit of 58' shop more than a decade ago, and decided to include the iconic bucket hats in Welsh colours.
He said: "The popularity has taken me aback a bit, you know, because I'm quite a humble person.
"It's just a bit of fun and brings a lot of colour."
Currently in Qatar watching Wales in the World Cup, Mr Williams said he has seen many of his hats in the crowds.
"I've got to be proud when I see these colourful hats, but I'm usually too worried about watching Wales to worry about looking, especially over here," he said.
It is hard to miss the colourful hats in stadiums, but not all of them are from his shop.
"Other people are doing them now as well. So I can't lay claim to all of them, as long as they don't have 'spirit of 58' on them I don't mind," he said.
"It helps when Wales plays in sunnier climates because everyone needs a hat."
As well as a recent increase in sales, he said he saw a similar increase when the team qualified for the Euros in 2016.
Ceri Hyett, 37, works in The Castle Welsh Crafts in Cardiff and said they sold more than 100 hats in one day when Wales played the USA in the World Cup.
Ms Hyett, from Penarth, said: "The most popular one is the one that looks like the official one, but we've sold out of the adult one completely and cant get any more in.
"We sold out of them a couple of weeks ago and can't get anymore.
"But we still have the kids versions of them and some of the adults will try and force them on their heads just because they want that one."
Bob Rice, from Thornhill in Cardiff, also works at the shop.
The 72-year-old said: "Welsh folk want to all be part of it and all look the same.
"It's like a uniform, they're part of a bigger thing. It was great to see so many hats on television."
Tayab Mohammad, 30, works at Great Welsh Gifts in Cardiff.
He said they have been selling the bucket hats for six years, but has also seen a rise in sales since Wales qualified for the World Cup.
"We sold thirty in one go, we had a lot of sales from fans who were travelling to Qatar," Mr Mohammad said.
"One of the bar managers bought thirty for his bar staff, another group bought 15."
Mr Mohammad said these hats are popular are not only with football fans, but rugby fans have also picked up on the trend.
"There's always in demand because these bucket hats come in different colours," he said.
"We have the football one, the Welsh flag for rugby and we have another one specifically made for the World Cup."