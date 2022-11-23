Wales weather: Wind and rain warning by Met Office
A weather warning for heavy rain and gusty winds up to 70 mph (112 km/h) on some coasts has been issued for all of Wales on Thursday.
The Met Office put out the yellow warning from 10:00 GMT to 19:00 affecting all 22 Welsh counties.
Up to 15mm (0.6in) of rain is expected to fall over a period of 1-2 hours, reaching 20mm (0.8in) in a few places.
With saturated ground, the forecaster warned there could be flooding and travel disruption.
Wind gusts could also cause problems, reaching 50 mph (80 kmh) inland and up to 70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.