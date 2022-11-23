Anglesey crossbow murder victim urged not to pay cash - court
- Published
The wife of a murdered pensioner urged him not to give money to an alleged con man, a court has heard.
Mold Crown Court heard how Marie Bailey, 68, and Gerald Corrigan, 74, paid money to Richard Wyn Lewis in land deals and for horses.
Mr Lewis, 51, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll, Anglesey, is accused of defrauding the couple of £200,000.
He denies 11 counts of fraud against a number of victims and intending to pervert the course of justice.
His partner, Siwan Maclean, 53, of the same address, denies one charge of entering into a money laundering arrangement.
Unconnected with the alleged fraud, Mr Corrigan was killed with a crossbow outside his home in 2019.
In video evidence, Ms Bailey told the court Mr Lewis "isolated" her husband and took cash from them.
They believed these payments were related to the development and sale of their home, Gof Du, as well as for horses.
Ms Bailey said she and her husband "didn't even know if these horses existed".
Payments, sometimes made in a Llangefni car park, included money for planning applications for their property to be developed into a campsite and sold.
"Wyn took advantage of both of us," Ms Bailey said.
"I believe Wyn was a confidence trickster and he has just taken Gerry's money.
"It was as if he knew when Gerry's pension came through. There was always something more to pay for."
She said Mr Corrigan knew "something was wrong" but hoped the sale of their property would go through and they could move on.
"I had been, over the last 18 months, saying to Gerry, 'Don't give Wyn more money, they're taking us for a ride, it's not true, they don't mean it, they're just taking our money'."
Ms Bailey added that Mr Corrigan said once the sale of Gof Du was completed they would have nothing to do with Mr Lewis "because he is a liar".
The trial continues.