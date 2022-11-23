Swansea: Lamborghini seized in haul from £6m drugs gang
A Lamborghini supercar was among £6m worth of assets confiscated from a south Wales drugs gang.
A Range Rover, luxury caravans and cash was also seized at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court.
Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, all from Swansea were jailed for a total of 39 years in 2021 for their county lines operation.
Among the items found was a private number plate used by Harris with the words "crime pays".
South Wales Police financial investigator Jo Williams said: "To follow the substantial sentences with this incredible level of orders is fantastic and really moves towards disrupting organised crime groups.
"We also secured an image of the number plate Daniel Harris was using in 2011 when subject of another investigation. [It] had the words 'crime pays', something which I'm sure he now regrets."
The gang was jailed following a 15-month investigation that began following a robbery that was found to be linked to an organised crime group flooding south Wales with Class A drugs.
The three were among eight people convicted of drug trafficking and robbery who were jailed for a total of 74 years.
Harris, from Sketty, was jailed for 16 years, Ley, of Carmarthen Road, for 11 years and three months and Martin, of Townhill, was sentenced to 12 years.
It is believed the gang made more than £6m from the operation.
So far a total of almost £268,000 has been recovered, though South Wales Police said it would seek to recover all funds in due course.