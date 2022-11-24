Wales weather: 'Mini tornado' closes A470 in Powys
- Published
A main road in mid Wales has been blocked after council officials said a "mini tornado" knocked over trees.
The A470 between Builth Wells and Erwood will not reopen before Thursday afternoon, Powys council said.
Amroth seafront in Pembrokeshire was also closed on Wednesday due to pebbles and debris being thrown across the road from the high tides.
The council will assess when it is safe to reopen the seafront later on Thursday.
A yellow weather warning for wind and rain remains in place for the whole of Wales on Thursday.
A series of thundery showers swept across southern parts of Wales on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds.