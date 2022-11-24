Llangrannog: Urdd education centre's major upgrade
- Published
A major upgrade at the Urdd's Llangrannog outdoor education centre will open on Thursday.
The Calon y Gwersyll development in Ceredigion offers accommodation for 52 people, and a multi-purpose hall.
The £6.1m project is part of a £9.5m scheme to modernise three of Urdd Gobaith Cymru's residential centres.
The youth organisation said the revamp would create more opportunities for children.
"Our centres encourage confidence and growth whilst learning new skills, speaking Welsh and meeting new people," said Sian Lewis, Urdd Gobaith Cymru's Chief Executive.
Facilities at the Glan-llyn centre near Bala, Gwynedd and Pentre Ifan near Crymych, Pembrokeshire are also being modernised.
The new development at Llangrannog has been largely funded through a capital grant of £4.1m by the Welsh Government, as well as further funding by the National Lottery.
The new development also contains a new canteen and kitchen offering seating to over 250 people, classrooms and meeting rooms, as well as working areas for teachers and residential leaders.
Calon y Gwersyll also has social areas which add to Llangrannog Centre's outdoor learning environment.
With the traditional wooden buildings serving Llangrannog's Centre well for 90 years, Urdd Gobaith Cymru says Calon y Gwersyll has "transformed the centre's infrastructure."
"These investments mean we can continue to offer a range of opportunities to even more children as the organisation looks forward to the next 100 years of service," Ms Lewis added.
Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles, who will officially open the centre on Thursday, said it "supports the ambitions of the curriculum for Wales, enhancing outdoor educational opportunities which is even more important after the pandemic".