World Cup: Wales fans quietly confident ahead of Iran match
For many Wales fans, Monday was among the best days of their lives - and they are ready to do it all over again.
There will be up to 6,000 fans in the stadium, double the pre-tournament estimates, for Wales' World Cup game against Iran at 10:00 BST on Friday.
The raw emotion of Monday's draw against the USA has turned to cautious optimism among fans.
However, for many Iranians in Wales the game will be played against a backdrop of unrest in their home nation.
With much earlier kick-off, 13:00 local time, fingernails will have far less time to be bitten than they did for the opening draw against the USA.
Welsh schoolchildren are expected to be able to watch the match after the Welsh government told schools they could cancel lessons to show the game.
In Doha, it is among the bustling Souq Waqif market stalls that Wales fans are in a relaxed mood among supporters bringing their different colours and songs from around the world.
'Grown men crying'
Monday's game was simply about the emotion for some, with Freya Powell, 49, from Bargoed, Caerphilly county, saying: "During the anthem, I turned around and could see everyone had tears in their eyes.
"I could see, through the tears in my own eyes, grown men crying."
For one Iranian woman living in Wales, tomorrow's match is about much more than football.
Shara Atashi, who fled Iran with her mother in 1979 following the Islamic revolution, sees echoes of that time in the current protests happening in Iran.
"When I watch today's scenes of protest, I am reminded of those days: bonfires everywhere, burning tyres, people shouting slogans and spreading flyers," she said.
'Iranians want Wales to win'
Ms Atashi, a writer with German citizenship, moved to Wales in 2019 and made it her adopted home, as it "gave me back my original identity".
Because of the situation in her home country, Ms Atashi said she will be supporting Wales in tomorrow's match.
"The Islamic Republic [Iran] coach has told Iranian protesters not come to the stadium to protest. That shows how authoritarian this whole system is.
"I want people in Wales to know that Wales will be playing against the Islamic Republic, not a team of honourable athletes. That Iranians want Wales to win because the Iran team does not represent Iranians."
"It does not happen often that the people of a country want their own country's football team to lose. It is not enough that this team did not sing the national anthem," added Ms Atashi.
"They should drop out of the games and join the protests."
Mehdi Darian, 42, originally from Iran but who lives in Cardiff, will also be supporting Wales with his family tomorrow.
He moved back to Wales with his wife Siobhan, 43, who is from Cardiff, and sons Nathaniel, eight, and Noah, three, after living in Dubai for 10 years.
"[Nathaniel] is properly following Wales, he cried - he almost smashed the house down - when America scored," said Mehdi.
"He asked me, he said 'who are you going to support, Wales or Iran?' I said obviously Wales.
"I could see the happiness in his face.
"Nobody supports the current situation going on in Iran. We believe in representing the people, which the Iranian regime does not."
"I used to be a goalkeeper myself, when Iran lost to England my friend text me 'go get your gloves and go to Qatar to help your team'," added Mehdi.
"I was like 'no that's not my team, my team is Wales'. I see myself as a Welshman because my family is Welsh."
Lessons on hold
Schools across Wales will be pausing lessons to allow pupils to watch the crucial match, with one head teacher saying his pupils are "very excited".
Matthew Evans, head of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf in Cardiff, said multiple school halls and gymnasiums were being set up to show the match.
"We've seen an increase in bucket hats and random singing of Yma o hyd on the yard and on school corridors," he said.
Back in Qatar, Sian Thomas, 52, from Cardiff, said she feels as if she is "in dreamland" having more points than Argentina after the first match.
"Seeing a massive Wales flag next to the World Cup trophy [at the opener], I just thought we had arrived," she said.
"Now we know what to expect. There won't be as much pressure and hopefully we'll get the job done."
It has been a lifetime of waiting for Gwilym Francis, 62, from Carmarthen, who described himself as "like a child at Christmas" for the opener.
Overall, Gwilym said he is "quietly optimistic" for Friday's game.
With tickets for both the last 16 matches and final, perhaps he is one of Wales' most optimistic fans, but he admitted: "I'm not sure I'll get to see us in both of those games."
Caroline Bird, 52, from Caerleon, Newport, added: "Against the USA, we were happy with a draw but this is a must-win and I think we will."
These sentiments were echoed by Simon Jones, 56, from Mynachdy, Pembrokeshire, who said after a nervy opener, Wales should go into the Iran game expecting to win.