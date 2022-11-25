Bermuda theft: Accountant Jeffrey Bevan told to repay £600k
An accountant who stole £1.7m from the Bermuda government has been ordered to pay more than £600,000 to the island.
Jeffrey Bevan, 55, made more than 50 fake payments into his bank account while working for the accountant general of Bermuda.
Bevan, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, who was jailed in 2018, returned to court as prosecutors seek to recoup more money.
He believed it was unjust to revisit the sum owed, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Judge David Wynn Morgan ordered Bevan to appear in court again next month to set a new hearing date.
He was sentenced to a total of seven years and four months in jail in 2018, and a proceeds of crime hearing in 2019 ruled he had more than £650,000 to hand back.
He was released from prison after serving half of his sentence.
Bevan moved abroad to work as a payment manager for the accountant general of Bermuda in 2011.
During his two years working there, Bevan fraudulently transferred nearly 2.5m Bermudan dollars (£1.7m) from the Bermudan government to his own accounts which he covered up by using the names of other organisations.
Cash transferred from the government account was used to buy two Mercedes Benz cars for £30,000, a property in Newport, two flats in Glasgow, six properties in Swansea and two units in Nottingham. Mr and Mrs Bevan's £140,000 mortgage was also paid off.
Bevan previously denied the laundering, but changed his plea after the first day of his trial in 2018, admitting three counts of transferring criminal property and 10 counts of converting criminal property.