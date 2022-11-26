World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar

Wales supporters at DohaReuters
Football Supporters' Association Cymru is providing support to Kevin Davies' family

A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup.

Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends.

BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.

His family is being offered UK consular assistance, with support from Football Supporters' Association Cymru which is helping fans at the tournament.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it was "supporting the family of a British man who has died in Qatar".

The Football Association of Wales tweeted to say its thoughts were with Kevin's family and friends at this sad time and said it would help in whatever it could.

