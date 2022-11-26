Rhondda Cynon Taf: Man dies in crash with lorry in Llanharan

Police are appealing for witnesses and any footage of the crash which happened in the early hours of Saturday

A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a head-on crash between a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called after the crash on the A473 in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 04:30 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the crash, between High Corner and The Diamond Centre Wales, involved a red Audi A3 and a lorry.

The man who died was the driver of the Audi, while the woman taken to hospital was a passenger in the car.

Earlier, the Welsh Ambulance Service said it took two people to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff following a reported head-on collision.

Police have appealed for witnesses of dash cam footage.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

