Nude art helps Mari Gwenllian embrace body confidence
Mari Gwenllian found her self-confidence after taking the plunge into making nude art.
The 27-year-old from Cardiff began after her sister asked for some for her new home.
She said it has helped her embrace her own body, and so tries to represent as many body types as she can in her work.
"I struggled with body confidence in the past and by some miracle I found the switch that has made me feel better about my body," said Mari.
Mari said she depicts all bodies and disabilities to make sure she can spread positivity, confidence and awareness.
Her social media began to attract interest after she posted an image of a T-shirt with the words "show us your knicks" - "llewys hir, nics mawr" in Welsh - , alongside an illustration of women in their underwear.
She was nervous as she had never posted anything like it before, describing it as her "worst nightmare".
But after it went out it felt "absolutely amazing" to get such positive feedback.
As Mari started to feel comfortable in her own skin, she decided she wanted to help others feel the same, and so began making body confidence videos on Instagram.
"The grand plan is to help as many people as I can," she said.
Teaming up with Mari to spread body positivity is Shoned Owens, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, who runs the fake tan brand Tanya Whitebits.
The pair are releasing cards featuring art from Mari and body positive quotes by Tanya Whitebits.
Shoned said that a mum to twin girls who are growing up with the pressure of social media, she too feels a responsibility to represent all body types.
The pair also livestream on Instagram talking about the importance of body confidence, and why they share what they do on social media.
Acceptance and body positivity is especially important to Shoned due to her aunt, Bethan, who had with Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Its symptoms include "excessive appetite and overeating" which can lead to dangerous weight gain.
Due to the condition, Bethan grew up obese, and was bullied for the way she looked.
She died at just 34 due to her morbid obesity and a sudden clot on the lung.
"She was like a sister to me growing up," said Shoned.
"I'll never forget that phone call when my legs buckled under the shock of her sudden death and it left us all heartbroken. She really was special.
"Bethan is gone but will never be forgotten and I am passionate to the core about accepting and embracing one and all in all walks of life because this very thing was such an obstacle for Bethan."