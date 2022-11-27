World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said.
The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire.
Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with his son and friends, died on Friday, the day Wales lost 2-0 to Iran, but was not at the game.
Folk singer Iwan said he saw Mr Davies' "incandescent smile" just a day before.
Mr Iwan wrote a tribute in Welsh on Twitter, which translates as: "Very sad to hear today about the death of Kevin.
"A kind-hearted Welshman, and one of the dearest. I will remember his smile forever, the incandescent smile I saw here in Doha the day before he died.
"Much love to his family."
BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes.
His family hope to fly him back to Wales on Monday, according to Paul Corkrey from the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) Cymru.
"There's been a lot of support for them, so, despite having to spend hours in the police station and hospital sorting things out, which is pretty normal, things have been pushed through pretty quickly and that's probably to do with support from outside agencies," he said.
"We've seen so many tributes left to Kevin on social media. He was obviously a lovely guy and someone who will be missed."
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it has been supporting Mr Davies' family.