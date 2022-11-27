Cardiff Winter Wonderland ride passenger taken to hospital
A passenger on a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has been taken to hospital.
An ambulance was called at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday after an incident on the Ice Skater ride.
One patient was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
Cardiff's Winter Wonderland said the ride would remain closed while an investigation into the incident took place.
In a statement it said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred on the 'Ice Skater' ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland on the evening of Saturday 26th November."
The Health and Safety Executive said it was "making the appropriate inquiries".