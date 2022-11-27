Deeside: Police appeal after pedestrian killed in crash
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man was killed by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Warren Hooper, 50, from Blacon, Chester, died following the crash just after 03:00 GMT.
The crash happened near the Texaco garage on Sealand Road in Deeside, Flintshire, a few hundred metres from the Wales-England border.
The road was closed until about 13:15 on Sunday while North Wales Police investigated.
The force has asked anyone with dashcam footage or information to get in contact.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.