Cardiff Winter Wonderland: One in hospital as three thrown from ride
- Published
One person remains in hospital after three people were thrown from a Christmas fairground ride.
The Health and Safety Executive said it was "investigating reports of serious injuries" on the Sizzler ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland on Saturday evening.
The ride will remain closed while the investigation takes place.
Cardiff Council said on Sunday it was aware of the incident and would be supporting any investigations.