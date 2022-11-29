World Cup: Wales' economy minister defends Qatar visit
Wales' economy minister has said the nation must not give up the global promotion opportunity of the World Cup.
Vaughan Gething defended Welsh government visits to Qatar and said there is a "great deal more interest in Wales" because of the team's presence.
He has met Qatar's finance minister and said they spoke about its investment interest and "Wales' values".
But he also said world football governing body Fifa "need to keep their promises".
Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We can be proud that we are on this global stage, but there's a great deal more interest in Wales because we are here".
During his visit, he watched the Wales players training before their key game against England, and met manager Robert Page.
Before his visit, he had defended the decision for ministers to go, insisting they "won't be turning a blind eye" to human rights abuses.
The decision by the Labour Welsh government to go is in contrast to the UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who stayed at home in protest at Qatar's human rights record.
Mr Gething said: "It is about not surrendering this global opportunity for Wales, we can be proud that we are on this global stage... but there's a great deal more interest in Wales because we are here".
'Engaged in the future'
Of his meeting with Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatar's finance minister, Mr Gething said: "We spoke about Wales' values. When we said we'd talk about our values, we're doing what we said we'd do.
"We discussed a range of options where Qatar is interested in further investment, they have interest in diversifying their own economy, because they recognise that the increase in value of natural gas because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, won't last forever.
"I want to stay engaged in the future, it's one of the areas where Fifa needs to keep their promises, because at this point they haven't done what they said they'd do."
Fifa head Gianni Infantino has accused the West of "hypocrisy" in its reporting of the Qatari record on human rights, and said that "change takes time".
Mr Gething said Wales is playing its part in conversations about change in Qatar, which he believes is happening slowly.
"We are looking to engage with Qatar and other countries in the region and to talk authentically about why we're proud of the Wales we are today," he said.
"It's more than just supporting the team, it's about the fact that Wales has a global platform, and the profile we have is a real opportunity to get the world to consider coming to Wales, but also Wales to go out to the world."
Mr Gething confirmed that he will wear a rainbow badge supporting LGBTQ rights to Wales' game against England.