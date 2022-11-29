Census: Less than half of people in Wales are Christian Published 9 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Blaenau Gwent has the lowest proportion of Christians in Wales

Less than half the population of Wales now consider themselves Christian, official figures show for the first time.

The Census 2021 results also show the number calling themselves "not religious" has jumped to 46.5%.

Meanwhile, more than 55% of people living in Wales identify as Welsh.

But this is down from 57.5% 10 years before, while the number calling themselves British-only in Wales rose from 16.9% to 18.5%.

Wales had a greater fall in people reporting their religion as "Christian" than across England and Wales as a whole - a 14 percentage point fall from 57.6% a decade ago to 43.6% in 2021.

Those giving a response of "no religion" saw a 14.5 percentage point rise from 32.1% in 2011 to 46.5% in 2021.

The local areas with the highest proportions saying they were not religious were in Caerphilly (56.7%), Blaenau Gwent (56.4%), and Rhondda Cynon Taf (56.2%).

This was more than the highest proportion in a local area in England - Brighton and Hove (55.2%).

Broken down at a neighbourhood level, Cathays in Cardiff had the most people saying they had no religion, followed by Coity in Bridgend.

The fewest people calling themselves Christian were in Blaenau Gwent (36.5%, down from 49.9% 10 years ago) and Caerphilly (36.4%, down from just over half in 2021.)

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which publishes the Census data, said the question on religion was voluntary - but more people chose to answer it this time - and factors behind the results could also include ageing population, fertility, mortality, and migration.

What does the Census tell us about religion in Wales?

Flintshire, Anglesey and Conwy were the only three local authority areas with more than half of people calling themselves Christian

Only 36% of people in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf called themselves Christian

66,950 people said they were Muslim, with more than half of them living in Cardiff.

There were 12,248 Hindus, with more than half living in Cardiff and Swansea.

Cardiff had the largest Jewish population in Wales - 690 people out of 2,044 across Wales.

243 people said they were "heathen" and 81 people said they followed "witchcraft"

What do we know about identity?

The number identifying as Welsh is down from 1.8m to 1.7m - or 55.2%.

The biggest proportions identifying as Welsh-only were in Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly.

The fewest were in Flintshire and Monmouthshire.

The community with the most people identifying as Welsh-only was Pontardawe in Neath Port Talbot, based on local areas of similar sizes.

Those "British" as a national identity living in Wales rose from 519,000 in 2011 to 574,000 in 2021.

The largest proportions identifying as British-only lived in Monmouthshire, Flintshire and Powys.

The most British identifying local community in Wales was in Ewloe and Hawarden in Flintshire.

More people are also calling themselves both "Welsh and British" - up to 8.1% of people

4.2% (132,000) reported a non-UK identity only

1.2% (37,000) reported at least one UK and another non-UK identity

Wrexham had the biggest population of Polish people - 3,290 identifying.

What is the Census used for?

The details the Census provides are used to help policy-makers and organisations make decisions on how to provide a whole range of services in the future.

The Census - taken in 2021 - has already told us that the population of Wales had risen to record levels. and given us figures on deprivation, migration and where people were born.