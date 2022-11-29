Bridgend: National tennis centre and sport complex approved
Plans for a national tennis centre in Wales have been approved, creating 50 jobs.
The centre, with nine indoor and six outdoor tennis courts, will be built on land at Island Farm on Ewenny Road, Bridgend.
A council boss said the venue would become a "regional landmark" attracting local investment.
Tennis Wales said it was "incredibly excited" about the centre's potential to promote tennis.
"This centre will support the development of tennis in Bridgend county borough and in turn Wales benefitting many generations to come," Tennis Wales said.
The organisation said a key part of its 'Tennis Opened Up across Wales' strategy was to improve access to "community indoor tennis courts to ensure year-round play".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, developer HD Limited unveiled plans for the centre to councillors at a meeting earlier this month.
They include a building with nine indoor tennis courts, six outdoor courts with seating, an outdoor swimming pool, as well as a café lounge, gym, and health and rehabilitation services.
The swimming pool and an outdoor terrace will be on the southern side of the main building, according to Bridgend council planning documents.
A total of 168 parking spaces will be created on the western side of the building, accessed by a new entrance from Technology Road on the Bridgend Science Park
The development is expected to create 75 new jobs during the construction phase and a further 50 full and part-time jobs when the centre is complete.
Councillors voted to unanimously to grant permission for the plans which include a £25,266 contribution from the developer to pay for improvements to a bus stop, roundabout and pedestrian crossing.
Cabinet member for communities, John Spanswick, said: "This ambitious, high-quality project will be the largest of its kind in Wales and has the potential to make Bridgend County Borough a centre of excellence for developing the tennis stars of the future.
"With associated plans in place for improving the local road network alongside the wider strategic development of the area the centre is destined to become a regional landmark and will support our efforts to draw further investment into the county borough."
The centre will be adjacent to Island Farm, the site of the biggest escape attempt by German World War Two inmates on British soil. Volunteers are trying to make one of the remaining buildings into a visitor centre.