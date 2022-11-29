Whitland: Man killed after being trampled by escaped cow
A man has died after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow.
The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire on Saturday 19 November and injured the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and eventually had to be put down as it was "dangerously out of control".
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which is investigating the incident with the police, confirmed his death.
The injured man was flown to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for treatment.
Dyfed-Powys Police said "every effort" was made to safely contain the cow, in consultation with the owner, after it ended up in a field.
"Unfortunately all attempts failed and, due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner," the force said.