Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
People have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house.
Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend.
Local people have spoken of their shock and said little was known about those who lived in the house.
The property remained cordoned off on Tuesday with a police forensics van still parked outside.
"I want to just support the community and especially the babies," said Tia Robbins, 21, who lives in the estate.
"It's a very close community in Wildmill.
"I think we would all like answers to what happened, mostly for the babies and what they went through. I think everyone will be emotional until we find out what's happened."
Another resident, Rhiannon Thomas, said she came because she wanted to mourn, grieve and support the community.
Earlier, floral tributes were left nearby by local residents as well as a balloon and a purple soft bunny.
Local councillor Steve Bletsoe, who organised the vigil after being contacted by residents, said a lot of young families who live in the area were feeling very upset and distressed.
"They wanted to get together as a community to bond and go through the shared experience of the emotions that they are going through and to realise that they are not going through these feelings alone," he said.
Local pastors are also involved in the vigil to offer help and support to the community.