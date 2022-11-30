Bridgend: Police get more time to question baby death suspects
Police have been given an extra 24 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found.
Officers were called to a property at Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend county, on Saturday evening.
Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.
It is the second extension granted after South Wales Police was given an extra 36 hours to question the three suspects on Monday.
The order for the latest extension was granted at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A vigil took place at Wildmill Community Centre at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday, organised at the request of residents by Steven Bletsoe, a councillor for Bridgend Central and grew up in Wildmill.
South Wales Police said the investigation continues, and appealed to anyone with information to get in touch.