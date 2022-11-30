Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey.
Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn Prison, Wrexham.
Simon Rogers, prosecuting, said at Mold Crown Court that the alleged victim had retracted her evidence.