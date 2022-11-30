Pen Pych mountain: Teenager fell to his death taking selfies
A promising student was killed after falling from a mountain while taking selfies on a ledge, an inquest heard.
Fynley Jones was walking with school friends when they stopped for pictures at the top of 1,400ft (427m) Pen Pych mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taf, last May.
The 18-year-old, from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, slipped as he posed on a ledge and fell a "considerable drop" in front of friends.
Emergency services rushed to the scene where paramedics fought to save him.
The inquest, in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, heard the teenager died from his injuries that day.
A post-mortem showed Fynley, who loved mountaineering, surfing and skateboarding, died of a blunt force head injury.
The A-Level student had been due to start studying artificial intelligence and robotics at Aberystwyth University.
Assistant Coroner Rachel Knight said: "Fynley had been together with a group of school friends, taking photographs at the top of the mountain.
"Fynley decided to pose for photographs on a ledge which was precarious, and sadly, he lost his footing and fell.
"The fall was down a considerable drop, and Fynley sustained fatal injuries."
A conclusion of accidental death was recorded.
Previously Treorchy Comprehensive School paid tribute to its pupil, said his death "shattered" his school year and "devastated" the school.
They called him talented, generous, popular and full of promise.
"His girlfriend and close group of friends have described him as bringing joy and fun to everything they did together," the spokesman said.
"He will be greatly missed by us all."