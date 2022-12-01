Neath Port Talbot schools merger plan to be reviewed
- Published
A fresh round of consultations will be held over the merger of three primary schools, despite the plans being ruled unlawful by the High Court.
Neath Port Talbot council wants to create a super-school by replacing Alltwen Primary, Godre'rgraig Primary and Llangiwg Primary.
But parents took legal action rejecting the idea on Welsh language grounds.
The new consultation will now fulfil the legal obligation to consider the impact on Welsh language provision.
The council said the new £22m school would accommodate 630 pupils with space for 140 part-time nursery children, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
If built, the super-school at Parc Ynysderw, Pontardawe, would include a six-lane swimming pool and specialist learning support centre.
It would also serve pupils in the current catchment areas of the three schools, which are set to close on 31 August, 2025.
The plans were initially approved by the council's cabinet, but were challenged by Welsh-medium education parents group Rhieni Dros Addysg Gymraeg.
The successful challenge was brought on three grounds, all relating to the notion that a Welsh Language Impact Assessment should have been consulted upon at the same time as the school consultation.
As a result of this, council education officials recommended a fresh round of consultations, which will run from 5 December until 24 January.
Cabinet member for education, skills and training, Nia Jenkins, said she urged people "to make their feelings known in this fresh round of consultation".