Cardiff Winter Wonderland: Ride removed after three injured
A Christmas fairground ride has been removed after an incident which left three people injured.
An ambulance was called on Saturday evening to Cardiff's Winter Wonderland, following an incident on the Ice Skater Sizzler ride.
A spokesperson for the Winter Wonderland said the ride has been taken off site for engineering repairs and safety checks.
A new family ride has been put in its place.
Cardiff council said on Sunday it would be supporting any investigations.