Second homes: Gwynedd council tax premiums rise to 150%
- Published
Council tax premiums on second homes in Gwynedd are to be increased from 100% to 150%.
A premium is an amount on top of council tax, so those affected will pay 250% council tax.
The new figure will come into place from next April after members voted 37 to 21 for the change.
The extra cash is set tackling rising homelessness in the county since the pandemic. A report found the council needed another £3m to do this.
The authority could have upped the premium to 300% thanks to new Welsh government rules, but decided not to.
But the situation will be monitored and reviewed.
An amendment to keep the premium at 100% was rejected by 36 votes to 22.