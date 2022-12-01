Strep A: Warning over invasive disease after school pupil death
Health officials have warned about a rare invasive disease after a primary school child's death.
Public Health Wales is working with Cardiff and Vale health board after the pupil of Victoria Primary School in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, died.
It wants to raise awareness of invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).
Strep A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be extremely serious, although it is treatable.