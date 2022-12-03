Welsh curriculum: Wales history teaching skills gap , says adviser
A lack of investment has left a skills gap in the teaching of Welsh history, according to some prominent historians.
Since September, learning about the history of Wales is compulsory in Welsh secondary and primary schools.
However, there are concerns a lack of training and resources could undermine the Welsh government's new policy.
The Welsh government has said it is looking at ways to further support teachers.
"When you mention 1966, most think of England winning the World Cup but Welsh children should answer Aberfan," said education adviser Dr Huw Griffiths.
He added: "It's a shame to think our children and young people know 1066, but don't know about 1282."
That was the year the last native prince of Wales - Llywelyn ein Llyw Olaf, also known as Llywelyn ap Gruffudd or Llywelyn the Last - was killed.
The co-operation agreement between Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru gave Welsh history a prominent part of the new curriculum for schools this academic year.
But there are concerns teachers will not have had sufficient training on the subject themselves, or supported with enough resources, to teach it to the ideal standard.
Dr Griffiths added: "Welsh history being mandatory in all schools is a game changer [but] there's a lack of resources and we need to develop pedagogy for our teachers in schools.
"They [teachers] have gone through the education system where, they themselves, have had far more of the history of Nazi Germany or America. It's a vicious circle that we need to break.
"We need to encourage teachers to be aware of our history and resources are vitally required.
"We need specialists in Welsh history, in order to ensure the teaching profession is equipped to teach the story of Wales."
One leading historian, Dr Elin Jones, said teachers were lacking guidance.
"It's more than legislating, you have to show teachers how to do it, how to integrate the history of ethnic minorities into the history of Wales, how to blend the history of Wales into a wider perspective," she said.
'Neglected'
Iwan Jones, head of humanities at Ysgol Bryniago in Pontarddulais, Swansea, admitted many teachers are not confident at teaching Welsh history.
"Welsh history has been neglected over the past 30 or 40 years. So the main thing is that we get modern resources up and going so teachers who don't have the expertise in Welsh history will be able to teach it without problem."
The Welsh government said it was working with academics and historians to look at ways of further supporting teachers.
A spokesperson added: "We are consulting on proposed changes to the (school curriculum) statement of what matters code to provide explicit reference to the history of Wales and the world.
"We will be commissioning a timeline of Welsh history to support schools with this change.
"We will also produce supporting materials to enable teachers designing their curriculum to reflect Wales' diverse history and communities."