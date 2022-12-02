Gwent Police: PC Simon Rohman sacked for gross misconduct
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after an altercation in a bar.
PC Simon Rohman was dismissed by Gwent Police following a physical and verbal altercation with two members of the public in Cardiff in September 2021.
CCTV footage showed PC Rohman hit a member of the public, said Gwent Police.
The officer was restrained by door staff in public view and arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
In an accelerated gross misconduct hearing, chief constable Pam Kelly ruled that the officer's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
"Our communities deserve the highest of standards from officers. This off duty behaviour falls way below that standard," she said.
"PC Rohman had every opportunity to walk away from a situation that was volatile, and this was much more than 'two minutes of madness'.
"It was totally inappropriate behaviour and a standard I'm not prepared to accept at Gwent Police."
The officer will now be placed on the College of Policing's barred list.