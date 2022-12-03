Anglesey: Kayaker taken to hospital after getting into difficulty
A kayaker has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea.
The coastguard said the kayaker was part of a group of ten people and had possibly ingested water after falling into the sea near Cemaes Bay, Anglesey.
A member of the group raised the alarm and lifeboat teams from Holyhead and Moelfre were launched, along with Cemaes and Moelfre coastguard teams.
A rescue helicopter was also launched at around 14:30 GMT.
The coastguard said the group of ten had been scattered into three groups due to sea conditions.
The rest of the group were brought to safety and the incident was over at 16:00 GMT.