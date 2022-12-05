Harry Potter 50p coin to be last with Queen's portrait
A 50p coin featuring the Hogwarts Express is the final one to feature Queen Elizabeth II's portrait.
The Hogwarts Express coin is part of a larger collection celebrating the 25 years of Harry Potter.
The final two coins which have not yet been released will feature the official portrait of King Charles III.
Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint Rebecca Morgan said: "A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one."
All four coins feature the work of the artist Jim Kay, who created the first fully illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
The collection features Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express, Professor Dumbledore and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on their own individual coin and will be one of a small number that will see a change of portrait during the series.
The coins were modelled by the Welsh Royal Mint product designer, Ffion Gwillim.
"The Royal Mint's Harry Potter collection presents a unique opportunity for collectors and fans of Harry Potter across the world," Ms Morgan said.
"This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain's longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King's first appearance on UK coins," she added.
Mr Kay, said: "It hasn't really sunk in yet. It is the same for most aspects of publishing because you are on your own all of the time in a studio, none of it quite seems real until you see the book on a shelf in a shop.
"Then you think 'oh yeah! I did that!' This is completely new to me though, a coin!"
Editorial director at Bloomsbury Children's Books Mandy Archer said: "Jim Kay's evocation of the Hogwarts Express instantly whisks you away to platform nine and three-quarters - the very start of Harry's magical journey.
"It's a joy to see his stunning book illustration so skilfully and beautifully rendered on a new silver anniversary coin."