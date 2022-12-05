Extra rail services in north Wales on hold after firm goes bust
Plans to increase some rail services in the north Wales border area are "on hold" after the company supplying the trains went into administration.
The aim is to provide a twice-hourly service to Liverpool as part of the Welsh government's plans for a North Wales Metro.
Vivarail Ltd, the planned supplier for the hybrid-powered trains, went into administration on Thursday.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said it plans for a 2023 new service start date.
The Welsh Conservatives claim communities in Flintshire and Wrexham have been "let down" by delays.
Powered by a hybrid of diesel and battery, the refurbished 125 seat units were originally due to go into service in 2019, operating first on the Wrexham to Bidston line.
It was part of a £5bn investment by the company.
But implementation was delayed and last week Warwickshire-based Vivarail Ltd appointed administrators Grant Thornton to oversee its activities.
'Delay after delay'
Welsh Tories have called for firm dates for the introduction of the new trains.
Welsh Conservative shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar MS said: "With no new trains and no doubling of services, this upgrade is now three years late while promises to communities on the borderlands line have been broken.
"These trains should have begun service first in 2019, but delay after delay means the trains are yet to utilised."
"Now, this farce by Transport for Wales has outlived the company that manufactured the trains."
"The Labour government must now give concreate dates for when these trains will enter service and assurances that Vivarail's administration will not lead to any further delays to their deployment which could see these trains delayed by four years."
TfW, which is wholly owned by the Labour Welsh government, says it plans to bring the new Class 230 trains into service in 2023.
It added that it still has a "strong ambition" to deliver on its plans and will "work with all partners to expand the capacity of the line in the future".
It looks to introduce the twice-hourly service, it said, but testing and training is now "on hold" after the announcement from Vivarail.
"We'll be in a position to provide an updated statement in the coming days, but our focus remains to bring our Class 230 units into service on our network."
On behalf of administrators Grant Thornton, joint administrator, Jon Roden said while the company has been supporting Vivarail with sourcing investment opportunities, it has yet to find any solution in the limited time available.
"Whilst it has not been appropriate to continue to trade the Vivarail business in administration, we have presently retained a core team of around 30 employees and would urge any parties interested in the business and/or its assets to contact us urgently.
"Outside of these final discussions, our primary focus is to now work alongside Vivarail's customers and other key stakeholders with a view to enhancing the return to creditors under difficult circumstances."
The Welsh government said it will not be adding anything to TfW's statement.