Welsh language: Fewer Welsh language speakers in past decade
The number of Welsh speakers has fallen in the past decade, with fewer children speaking the language.
In 2021, an estimated 538,000 people in Wales aged three years and over (17.8% of the population) reported being able to speak Welsh, data from the Office for National Statistics said.
That is a decrease since 2011 when 562,000 or 19% spoke the language.
One of the main factors contributing to the overall decrease is fewer Welsh speakers aged three to 15 years old.
The percentage of usual residents aged three years and over able to speak Welsh decreased between 2011 and 2021 in all local authorities except Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Merthyr Tydfil.
Among children and young people aged three to 15 years old, the percentage who could speak Welsh decreased in all local authorities between 2011 and 2021.
The Welsh government set a target to have one million speakers in Wales by 2050 six years ago.