Bangor: Investigation under way into fire at former retail showroom
- Published
A large fire at a former retail unit has been tackled by crews overnight.
Crews were called to the former retail "showroom" at Holyhead Road, Bangor, Gwynedd, on Monday just before 21:00 GMT.
Two fire crews from Bangor, one from Menai Bridge were sent to the scene along with an aerial ladder platform. The fire was declared under control at 23:50.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is due to get under way later.