Pontypridd: Carrie McGuinness admits killing partner
A woman has changed her plea and admitted killing her partner, who died after suffering a stab wound.
At Cardiff Crown Court Carrie McGuinness previously denied the murder and manslaughter of Steven Davies, 39.
With her trial due to start, she admitted manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility due to "severe alcohol dependence syndrome".
The 34-year-old, from Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is due to be sentenced on 20 January.
The court heard medical evidence from psychiatric reports supported the view and prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her.
Her barrister, Nicholas Rhodes KC, said the condition caused McGuinness "abnormality of mental function" and "impaired her ability to exercise self-control".
He added: "Her actions may well have been affected by that condition".
The body of Mr Davies, who was also known as Hagi, was found at his home in Glyncoch, Pontypridd, in June.
In a tribute at the time of his death Mr Davies's mother Donna said the family was "heartbroken and absolutely devastated".
"Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again," she said.
"Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone.
"He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other's world."