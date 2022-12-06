St David's Hall: Cardiff plan 'may see millions invested'
- Published
A plan for a company to take over management of Cardiff concert venue St David's Hall would "safeguard" its future, the city council has claimed.
The authority argued that giving the lease to Academy Music Group (AMG) would mean millions of pounds worth of repairs could be done to the building.
An extraordinary full council meeting will be held on Friday to discuss it.
But staff are among those opposing the plan, and a petition is urging the Welsh government to buy the hall.
It could then, according to the petition, be kept "as a national resource for Wales".
AMG, which owns a number of UK venues, and works in partnership with 02 academies and music promoter Live Nation, has offered to take over the hall on a long-term lease.
The council said the deal would mean "much-needed" repairs and refurbishment would be carried out, which could save taxpayers "millions".
It also said it would mean a "revitalised" events programme designed to safeguard the classical music repertoire, and bring "celebrated rock and pop artists" to the city.
The authority said "significant sums" were needed to fully upgrade the hall, but it would "struggle" to find the money, with an existing "£53m hole" in the next financial year's budget.
'Momentous decision'
Cabinet member for culture, parks and events Jennifer Burke Davies said it "might be one of the few opportunities we have to safeguard the future of St David's Hall for years to come".
Last week hall staff voiced concern at "the speed at which this momentous decision is taking place and the lack of consultation or information about the new arrangements".
In a statement, the hall staff said they understood pressures on the council, but urged it to slow the process down, be transparent about it and allow time for "genuine" consultation.
The petition urging the Welsh government to buy the hall said it was a "heartfelt plea to prevent the loss of a vital cultural resource". It has more than 3,000 signatures so far.
After Friday's extraordinary full council meeting, Cardiff's cabinet will meet on Thursday, 15 December.
It is being recommended to approve the offer in principle.