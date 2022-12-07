Pembrokeshire: Valero contractors strike over pay dispute
About 200 members of the Unite and GMB unions have held a third day of strike action outside one the UK's largest oil refineries.
The action has caused some disruption to traffic entering and leaving Valero's refinery in Waterston, Pembrokeshire.
The dispute is over bonus payments to contractors working for four companies at the refinery.
Valero said it did not comment on operations at the refinery.
Both unions said the action would continue indefinitely and have called on Valero to intervene to settle the dispute.
Fuel supplies have not been impacted.
"We'll be here as long as it takes" to get a better pay offer, said the GMB's Jeff Beck.
The refinery, which employs about 500 people, is one of 15 owned by Valero in the US, Canada and the UK and processes crude oil into petrol, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.