Doreen Morris: Inquest into Anglesey woman's murder 28 years ago
- Published
The daughter of a woman killed at her home 28 years ago turned detective to try find out how her mother died, an inquest has heard.
Doreen Morris, 64, was found dead in her burned out bungalow on Mill Lane, Holyhead on Anglesey, in the early hours of 25 March 1994.
A man was found not guilty her murder in 1995 and the case remains unsolved.
Audrey Fraser told an inquest into her mother's death how she "vociferously" followed leads over three decades.
"Someone killed my mother and destroyed my family home", she told the hearing in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.
Joseph Carl Westbury was found not guilty of Ms Morris's murder and has since died, the inquest heard.
Ms Morris's family spent years campaigning for an inquest, wanting a way to establish the facts of how she died.
Detectives believe she disturbed burglars in her remote bungalow, called Penrhyn Uchaf.
Her daughter told the hearing petrol was poured over her mother's body before it and the building were set on fire.
"I can't understand why someone would kill for a portable TV and a couple of pieces of hi-fi," she said.
Wicked sense of humour
Mrs Fraser said she contacted police on several occasions with leads that seemed to generate new information.
She wrote a letter to Mr Westbury's wife to see if she was able to help and worked with a Facebook group called Justice for Doreen Morris.
Her mother her a "wicked sense of humour" she said, living in a bungalow her parents had built after retiring from farming.
Following the death of her father, John Henry Morris, in 1990 there were strained relationships between Mrs Fraser's mother and her brother Andrew.
She said her brother "was keeping bad company" and some of those friends may have spotted Mrs Morris's home as a potential burglary target.
"Andrew did not kill my mother, but he's attracted those people to Penrhyn Uchaf," she said.
A High Court judge denied a previous bid for an inquest in 2010, saying it was not inevitable the hearing would result a finding of unlawful killing.
The inquest is scheduled to last for two weeks.