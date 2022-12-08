Wales weather: Warning for wintry showers and ice
A weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Wales from Thursday until Saturday.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for 13 local authority areas from 16:00 GMT on Thursday until midday on Saturday.
The forecaster said frequent wintry showers would fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to ice.
It also warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The local authorities affected are Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea and Wrexham.