Pontllanfraith: Man admits killing two, injuring third in crash
A motorist has admitted killing two people in a crash and seriously injuring a third, a court has heard.
Geraint Blackman pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Brenda and Rosemary Mochan by dangerous driving on 8 May 2021.
During Thursday's hearing at Cardiff Crown Court the 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to Katie Mochan by dangerous driving.
Blackman of Part St, Blaina, Blaenau Gwent, will be sentenced on 9 January.
The Vauxhall Astra he was driving in collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, Caerphilly county.
Blackman spoke only to confirm his age, address and enter his pleas at the hearing.
He attended court with his parents but following the guilty pleas, judge Michael Fitton KC revoked bail and ordered pre-sentence reports.
"It is obvious there is only one sentence.
"You are remanded into custody and you will be produced before the court for sentence on January ninth," the judge added.