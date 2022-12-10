Street harassment: Cardiff victim backs crackdown
A woman whose video of being harassed in the street went viral has welcomed new legislation.
The TikTok clip of student Emma Grayson has been watched more than two million times and shows her being approached by a man in Cardiff in July.
Sexual harassment on the streets is set to be made a crime, with prison sentences of up to two years.
Ms Grayson called it an important step in showing perpetrators that their behaviour "will not be brushed past".
She previously said she wanted to raise awareness of the type of situation she and her friends often find themselves in.
"It was a bit of a whirlwind. I had lots of people contacting me. Even now, the video is getting more and more views," she said.
"I have met with Wales Women's Aid and talked about the campaign they are working on on street harassment.
Catcalling
"I did have a lot of backlash about the way I dealt with it, but I maintain that you should stay calm. But you don't know how you will deal with it until you are in the moment."
Catcalling, following someone, and blocking their path will all be criminalised.
Sexual harassment is already illegal, but it is hoped creating a new offence for street harassment will encourage more people to report it to police.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "We are putting the needs of victims at the heart of our decision, which will mean the criminals who commit these acts face the consequences they deserve."
Ms Grayson told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that the news "really just shows that the government is taking it more seriously".
"I do hope it gives women the confidence to report the harassment they experience on the streets, like I did.
"I do think it will reinforce to perpetrators that make us feel uncomfortable or have violent behaviour, that it will not be brushed past, it will be taken seriously."
She hopes the new law will mean that low level, everyday street harassment will not be normalised in the way she feels it has been previously.
"It's something that me and all of my friends have experienced from the age of about 14, and I do hope that this will change things," she said.