Wales weather: Warning for snow and ice and roads shut
- Published
Snow and ice are forecast in parts of Wales after an updated weather warning was issued amid falling temperatures.
The Met Office has forecast wintry conditions until noon on Sunday, with a yellow weather warning in place.
Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, with snowfall in a few places. Road closures have also been announced in some counties.
Meanwhile, Welsh Water is working to repair a burst water main in Dryslwyn and nearby areas in Carmarthenshire.
The snow warning comes after the extension of a weather alert until Sunday in Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea and Wrexham.
The mountain road between Penegoes and Dylife, Powys, closed due to snow.
The A494 at Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, Denbighshire, near the Clwyd Gate Inn was not passable due to the icy conditions.
Vehicles were also unable to pass on the B5430 Hen Ffordd Mwynglawdd Minera, Wrexham - the hill leading out of Coedpoeth - due to icy roads.
Some areas have already experienced snowfall - such as Llanuwchllyn, in Gwynedd - while others can expect flurries later on Saturday or Sunday.
Drivers should expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with a risk of injuries from slips and falls.
In a few areas, difficult travel conditions may occur quite quickly due to heavy sleet, snow or hail showers making surfaces slippery or even snow-covered.
In Carmarthenshire, Welsh Water said the burst water main affected Dryslwyn and surrounding areas in the SA32 postcode area.
Residents were warned they could experience low pressure or no water at all.
It is estimated that the repair could be completed later on Saturday.