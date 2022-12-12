Wrexham post-16 education concerns over lack of transport
There are concerns some pupils will not be able to continue their education because of a lack of post-16 transport.
Those attending Wrexham's only provider of sixth form studies in Welsh and others from rural areas are among those affected, the council's lifelong learning scrutiny committee heard.
The council has no statutory obligation to offer post-16 travel and some pupils pay concessionary fares of £2 a day.
Recommendations were made to review the situation due to the cost of living.
Pupils living in rural areas such as Bronington and Overton have found it hard getting to their nearest sixth form, the Maelor School in Penley.
Head teachers also described how those wishing to continue their education through the medium of Welsh at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd in Caia Park have struggled to secure transport, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Those from the Glyn Ceiriog area have accepted places on school buses, with a concessionary offer of £2 a day.
Concerns school's future could be impacted
"That has resolved that issue for now," said lead member for education Phil Wynn.
"It is an issue we will look at more closely next year to ensure there is a smoother transition, so families are aware what concessionary seats are likely to be available and we don't have to wait as long as we did this year to offer concessionary seats."
Head teacher Catrin Pritchard said pupils also travel from Bwlchgwyn and Rossett to continue their education there.
She said a lack of affordable transport could have a real impact on its future as the school draws much of its workforce from former pupils, due to the difficulty of recruiting fluent Welsh-speaking staff.
The Welsh government is currently reviewing school transport and Mr Wynn hopes it will make it a statutory requirement for sixth formers, which will make funding available.
While Wrexham council does not provide free post-16 transport, the independent Coleg Cambria does, which according to headteachers, makes it a more attractive option to pupils.
Simon Ellis, headteacher of the Maelor School in Penley said the majority of his sixth form pupils pay for transport.
Mr Ellis said: "It should be noted that a number of our learners are choosing not to go to the Maelor sixth form, but to go to Coleg Cambria due to costs."
He added that those travelling from the villages of Worthenbury and Bronington face particular difficulties, adding that pupils living there had to wait until October to find out whether they were eligible for a concessionary spot on a council-run bus.
The council has now been recommended to review the situation and the timetable for when concessionary seats are made available each year.