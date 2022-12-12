Neath: Murder accused attacked man after alcohol and cocaine binge
- Published
A 34-year-old killed another man after a 10-hour alcohol and cocaine binge, a court has heard.
Daniel Pickering punched Matthew Thomas, 47, twice in the face, knocking him unconscious before he hit the ground, in Neath in July.
Mr Pickering then continued attacking Mr Thomas while he was on the floor, the trial was told.
Mr Pickering has admitted to Mr Thomas's manslaughter but denies murder at Swansea Crown Court.
The court heard he was spotted on CCTV after the assault outside The Arch in the town.
Mr Pickering was on bail at the time and was wearing an electronic tag, which police used to trace his movements and arrested him at his mother's house.
Mr Thomas was taken to hospital following the alleged attack, but died a day later.
Prosecutor David Elias KC said "aggressive" Mr Pickering started an argument with Mr Thomas inside The Arch before being thrown out.
He said: "The defendant was asked to leave by door staff, he wanted a fight.
"He returned to the foyer of the pub looking for Matthew Thomas, and waited outside for him to come out."
Mr Elias added that when Mr Thomas came out, the defendant took his top off and threatened him.
He said Mr Thomas was stood with his arms by his side "offering no threat" and was punched twice without reply, the second a "full-force" hit to the face that knocked Mr Thomas unconscious.
Mr Elias said it was clear the victim suffered a "serious head injury", and staff and customers tried to help him.
Mr Pickering then allegedly said "I'll finish him off," and continued the attack on the floor.
Mr Elias said witnesses saw him stamp or kick on Mr Thomas's head before fleeing the scene.
'You've killed him'
Mr Elias said Mr Pickering had been "bailed to live with his mother" following a move from Portsmouth to her house in Neath.
He added that Mr Pickering had bought a bottle of white wine at 14:30 BST before drinking pints and shots at pubs throughout Neath town centre, until heading to The Arch at about 00:20.
Mr Elias said: "He spent time in town sourcing and taking cocaine."
The jury was told witnesses heard Mr Pickering shouting threats to Mr Thomas in his "distinctive English accent".
Mr Elias added a witness had heard the the defendant say "I'll bite your nose off" and "I'll kill you right in front of me now'".
In the aftermath of the attack one witness filmed Mr Pickering walking away from Mr Thomas, with one woman telling him "you've killed him,", Mr Pickering is heard saying: "Yeah, and what?"
The trial, continues.