Whitchurch slurry pit farmer death ruled as suicide
A retired farmer whose body was found in a slurry pit took his own life, a coroner has concluded.
Ninety-year-old John Charles Barnett's overturned mobility scooter was found at the edge of a slurry pit in January 2020, an inquest at Ruthin found.
His body was found by a diver at Holly Farm, near Whitchurch, Shropshire.
Coroner John Gittins for North Wales, East and Central recorded his cause of death as immersion in slurry and concluded a verdict of suicide.
Mr Barnett died on the same day he changed his will in favour of his son and daughter.
In spite of representations from the family's lawyer that the coroner should consider unlawful killing in his conclusion, Mr Gittins said there was not "sufficient evidence"
Following the two-day inquest, Mr Gittins said he was satisfied Mr Barnett placing himself in the pit was a "deliberate act with intention of bringing life to end".
'Putting his affairs in order'
He said he had looked closely at intention, and he had considered the orientation of the tracks of the mobility scooter, along with comments Mr Barnett had previously made.
He also considered his actions at the time, such as the extra one hug he gave his daughter that afternoon, and the magnitude of the day's events, "putting his affairs in order".
Earlier in the proceedings the court heard a statement from a district nurse who would visit Mr Barnett quite regularly to clean and bandage his legs.
Julie Barraclough, based at Overton surgery, said she had visited him on the morning of the day he died, and she had not been aware he was planning to go out later that day.
She described Mr Barnett as a person who was "full of fun, likeable and chatty", who had "never seemed low" and she said though her opinion was that he has "fluctuating capacity", she had no mental health concerns about him.
The inquest also heard from 50-year-old farm worker, Nigel Byrne, who had worked on the farm since he was 15.
Mr Byrne agreed that he had known he was set to inherit the farm and land amounting to about £2m.
He told Mr Gittins that Mr Barnett had wanted to leave it to him as his son and daughter would want to put houses there, but he denied ever having been aggressive towards Mr Barnett several months before his death over plans to change his will.
He also said he "had not done anything to Mr Barnett that had harmed him".
Mr Gittins said that he had found no evidence to indicate Mr Byrne played a part in Mr Barnett's death and no evidence that any of his family or a third party was involved.
'Anxious and upset'
He told the inquest that in the years since the death of Mr Barnett's wife in 2017, he had taken on some caring responsibilities and saw him several times a day, he also made most of his meals. Mr Barnett also had carers visiting three times a day.
Mr Byrne added that on the day Mr Barnett had died it had started off as usual, with him arriving for work at the farm at 05:45 GMT, and going in to make Mr Barnett his breakfast as usual.
He said he did not know about his plans to travel to see a solicitor in Chester with his son and daughter later that day, telling the inquest he only realised he had gone out later in the afternoon.
He went on to explain that he saw lights on in the farmhouse at about 18:10, and went over to see Mr Barnett about half an hour later after his jobs were finished, Mr Barnett was not there and his mobility scooter was also missing.
"I came out, I shouted in the yard, and then I noticed some tracks at the end of the yard, I recognised as being from the scooter."
He said he was "anxious and upset" and rang a neighbour, Robert Millington, to help in the search for Mr Barnett, and he went to fetch the farm loader which had bright spotlights.
He then described how he spotted Mr Barnett's scooter on its side on the track next to the slurry lagoon.
Dot Ch Insp Christopher Bell from North Wales Police also gave evidence at the inquest, and talked about the investigation he and other detectives had carried out at the time.
He told the inquest that there had been a number of hypotheses, but taking them into account along with timelines, witness accounts and interviews, he said there had been "no evidence supporting unlawful killing in this case" and the only hypothesis they were left with was that this had been "a deliberate act".
Mr Gittins offered his condolences to Mr Barnett's family, and to Mr Byrne, to whom he said Mr Barnett was clearly "a father figure", and to whom he had dedicated a large part of his life.