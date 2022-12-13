Plans for food hall at Conwy Civic Hall

Plans for an overhaul of Conwy's Grade II-listed civic hall have been unveiled.Developer Nautical Point wants to convert the building, which houses the town's former library, into an artisan food hall with a restaurant and bar area.The plans also include 15 rooms for apartment or holiday accommodation at the site. The historic building's fate has been uncertain for years, with the local authority rejecting an offer by pub chain JD Wetherspoon in 2018 to invest in the site.