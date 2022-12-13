Cecil Griffiths: Granddaughter dies after headstone campaign
The granddaughter of a Welsh Olympic champion who campaigned for a headstone at her grandfather's grave has died.
Vanessa Hanna's grandfather, Cecil Griffiths, won gold in 1920 but died in poverty, and was laid to rest in an unmarked grave in London.
The Welsh runner from Neath triumphed in the 4 x 400m relay team in the 1920 Antwerp games.
Almost 80 years after his death, the Neath gold medallist's grave had a headstone installed earlier this year.
Ms Hanna, who had terminal cancer, wanted to see a fitting memorial at her grandfather's grave before she died.
Her campaign moved and inspired a memorial mason in Cardiff to come forward to make and donate the headstone.
A ceremony was held at the graveside in Edgware, London in May.
At the ceremony 67-year-old, Ms Hanna said: "Upon seeing the Welsh slate headstone and gold medal inscription I was overcome with emotion and proud of my grandfather's achievements in life, even through adversity."
"I feel closer to him even more so now, and we can visit his grave and thank everyone for enabling me to see this while I can, and know his legacy will live on."
Cecil Griffiths was viewed as one of the best in the world, but in 1923 the Amateur Athletic Association imposed a lifetime ban on him after discovering he accepted two cash prizes of £1 each as a teenager, which contravened the rules.
It meant he was prevented from competing in the 1924 "Chariots of Fire" Olympics after the lifetime ban. He died in London at the age of 45 in 1945.
Financial hardship meant his family were unable to afford a headstone for his grave at St Lawrence's Church in Edgware. It was Vanessa's dying wish to see a fitting memorial.
Ms Hanna's husband John confirmed Vanessa's death and said the ceremony was "undoubtedly the highlight of the extra time she squeezed out of life".
"We thought she would battle on for a while longer and make Christmas but that was not to be.
"Vanessa had a lovely nine months of fair health. She was able to enjoy her life with me, our three daughters and four grandchildren but the highlight of that time was the memorial service in Edgware."