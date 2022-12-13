Anglesey farm theft sees herd of 14 cows stolen from shed
A herd of 14 cows has been stolen from a shed on a farm.
They were loaded on to a large lorry from the site on the outskirts of Llanerchymedd on Anglesey, on Saturday night.
North Wales Police officers are investigating and appealed for witnesses who saw them being taken away.
CCTV footage showed a lorry was in the area at about 23:30 GMT and left just after midnight.
PCSO Rhys Evans said: "It seems to have been quite a large lorry and would have had difficulty travelling along this road, which is very narrow.
"This is evident as damage has been caused to the hedgerow, walls, and grass verges in different areas along the road."
He asked anyone from the Llanerchymedd, Carmel and Trevor areas to check their CCTV cameras for a large livestock lorry around the time of the theft.